Today

Hi41° Mostly Cloudy

Tonight

Lo30° Mostly Cloudy then Slight Chance Snow

Friday

Hi44° Chance Rain/Snow then Chance Rain

Friday Night

Lo28° Chance Rain then Mostly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi40° Mostly Cloudy

Saturday Night

Lo26° Snow Showers Likely

Sunday

Hi39° Snow Showers Likely

Sunday Night

Lo25° Slight Chance Snow Showers

Monday

Hi41° Chance Snow Showers

Monday Night

Lo28° Slight Chance Snow Showers

Hernandez takes ‘a step in the right direction’ in debut

by Larry StoneThe Seattle Times
GLENDALE, Ariz. — It was just an early day in spring training, nothing more. Trying to read too much into anything at this stage, good or bad, has a long-standing track record of deception.

Yet because it was Felix Hernandez on the mound, and because his pursuit of the allure he used to have, but let partially slip away, is the prime story of Mariners camp, well, everyone watched a little more closely. Scouts and executives in the stands. The…

