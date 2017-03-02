Library launches new website

WENATCHEE — North Central Regional Library's new website is officially up and running with a new look and the ability to download books, movies and music.

“More and more people in our area are using the library’s website to access books and other materials, use our online resources, and learn about the library,” said Chad Roseburg, the library district's information technology director. “Our goal was to build a site that is interactive, responsive and user friendly.”

Changes were made to…