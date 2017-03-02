The Wenatchee World

Weather:

45°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Tonight

Lo30° Mostly Cloudy then Slight Chance Rain

Friday

Hi43° Chance Rain

Friday Night

Lo28° Chance Rain/Snow then Slight Chance Snow

Saturday

Hi42° Slight Chance Rain/Snow then Rain/Snow Likely

Saturday Night

Lo27° Rain/Snow Likely then Snow Likely

Sunday

Hi39° Rain/Snow Likely then Chance Showers

Sunday Night

Lo25° Slight Chance Snow Showers

Monday

Hi40° Chance Snow Showers

Monday Night

Lo28° Chance Snow Showers

Tuesday

Hi44° Chance Showers

Library launches new website

by Nevonne McDaniels
Send to Kindle
Print This

WENATCHEE — North Central Regional Library's new website is officially up and running with a new look and the ability to download books, movies and music.

“More and more people in our area are using the library’s website to access books and other materials, use our online resources, and learn about the library,” said Chad Roseburg, the library district's information technology director. “Our goal was to build a site that is interactive, responsive and user friendly.”

Changes were made to…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 