Tonight

Lo30° Mostly Cloudy then Slight Chance Rain

Friday

Hi43° Chance Rain

Friday Night

Lo28° Chance Rain/Snow then Slight Chance Snow

Saturday

Hi42° Slight Chance Rain/Snow then Rain/Snow Likely

Saturday Night

Lo27° Rain/Snow Likely then Snow Likely

Sunday

Hi39° Rain/Snow Likely then Chance Showers

Sunday Night

Lo25° Slight Chance Snow Showers

Monday

Hi40° Chance Snow Showers

Monday Night

Lo28° Chance Snow Showers

Tuesday

Hi44° Chance Showers

Okanogan girls basketball team thumps Bellevue Christian in 1A quarterfinals, to play Cashmere in semis

by Daniel Rubens.
YAKIMA — An early morning tip-off didn’t seem to affect the Okanogan girls basketball team in the slightest Thursday.

Despite a 9 a.m. start time, the Bulldogs didn’t show any signs of sleepiness to begin their 1A state quarterfinal game against Bellevue Christian at the Yakima SunDome. After the Vikings began the game with a 3-pointer, Okanogan caught fire, scoring 13 consecutive points to jump ahead and take a lead it never relinquished in an eventual 58-35 win.

“I thought…

