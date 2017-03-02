The Wenatchee World

Weather:

45°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Tonight

Lo30° Mostly Cloudy then Slight Chance Rain

Friday

Hi43° Chance Rain

Friday Night

Lo28° Chance Rain/Snow then Slight Chance Snow

Saturday

Hi42° Slight Chance Rain/Snow then Rain/Snow Likely

Saturday Night

Lo27° Rain/Snow Likely then Snow Likely

Sunday

Hi39° Rain/Snow Likely then Chance Showers

Sunday Night

Lo25° Slight Chance Snow Showers

Monday

Hi40° Chance Snow Showers

Monday Night

Lo28° Chance Snow Showers

Tuesday

Hi44° Chance Showers

Port of Douglas approves lease for data center ‘pods’

by Christine Pratt
Send to Kindle
Print This

EAST WENATCHEE — Port of Douglas County commissioners have agreed to lease 8 acres in the Pangborn Airport Business Park for computer data center development.

The company, called Giga Watt, has an option on two more properties in the park, each covering about 9 acres. The $86,000 per year land lease covers a 30-year term with two potential 10-year extensions, Lisa Parks, port director, said Tuesday.

Neither the company’s chief executive, Dave Carlson, nor its chief operations officer, Adam West, responded…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 