Port of Douglas approves lease for data center ‘pods’

EAST WENATCHEE — Port of Douglas County commissioners have agreed to lease 8 acres in the Pangborn Airport Business Park for computer data center development.

The company, called Giga Watt, has an option on two more properties in the park, each covering about 9 acres. The $86,000 per year land lease covers a 30-year term with two potential 10-year extensions, Lisa Parks, port director, said Tuesday.

Neither the company’s chief executive, Dave Carlson, nor its chief operations officer, Adam West, responded…