RepWatch | Freeing yoga from the regulatory yoke

xx box xx

In Touch: Congress and Statehouse

Congressional offices

U.S. Rep. Dave Reichert (R-8th)

885-6615

U.S. Rep Dan Newhouse (R-4th)

433-7760

U.S. Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA)

453-7462

Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-WA)

946-8106

State legislators

Sen. Brad Hawkins (R-12th)

(360) 786-7622 or brad.hawkins@leg.wa.gov

Rep. Cary Condotta (R-12th)

(360) 786-7954 or cary.condotta@leg.wa.gov

Rep. Mike Steele (R-12th)

(360) 786-7832 or mike.steele@leg.wa.gov

xx end box xx

Pretzel logic: State Sen. Brad Hawkins got to vote with the majority Wednesday in a subject close to…