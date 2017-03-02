Safety Valve: Letters from readers

Not anti-Muslim

President Trump’s order on the travel ban only applies to those countries that are hotbeds of terrorism, such as Syria and Somalia. The most populous Muslim countries are Indonesia, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Nigeria.

None of those are banned. Each state banned was a failure and it is very hard to sort out good from bad since documentation is lacking, and easily forged. Was this the best way to deal with terrorism? Maybe not, but his order was…