Safety Valve: Letters from readers

Today

Hi41° Mostly Cloudy

Tonight

Lo30° Mostly Cloudy then Slight Chance Snow

Friday

Hi44° Chance Rain/Snow then Chance Rain

Friday Night

Lo28° Chance Rain then Mostly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi40° Mostly Cloudy

Saturday Night

Lo26° Snow Showers Likely

Sunday

Hi39° Snow Showers Likely

Sunday Night

Lo25° Slight Chance Snow Showers

Monday

Hi41° Chance Snow Showers

Monday Night

Lo28° Slight Chance Snow Showers

Not anti-Muslim

President Trump’s order on the travel ban only applies to those countries that are hotbeds of terrorism, such as Syria and Somalia. The most populous Muslim countries are Indonesia, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Nigeria.

None of those are banned. Each state banned was a failure and it is very hard to sort out good from bad since documentation is lacking, and easily forged. Was this the best way to deal with terrorism? Maybe not, but his order was…

