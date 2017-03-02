Second bid made for Federal Building

WENATCHEE — A second bid has been made for the Federal Building in downtown Wenatchee in an online auction that runs through March 29.

An undisclosed bidder offered $1,010,000 on Feb. 27 for the former main post office in Wenatchee. A $1 million bid was placed Feb. 2.

The identity of the bidders is anonymous.

The Wenatchee City Council authorized Mayor Frank Kuntz in January to bid on the 104,000-square building. Kuntz won’t confirm or deny whether the city has…