Tonight

Lo30° Mostly Cloudy then Slight Chance Rain

Friday

Hi43° Chance Rain

Friday Night

Lo28° Chance Rain/Snow then Slight Chance Snow

Saturday

Hi42° Slight Chance Rain/Snow then Rain/Snow Likely

Saturday Night

Lo27° Rain/Snow Likely then Snow Likely

Sunday

Hi39° Rain/Snow Likely then Chance Showers

Sunday Night

Lo25° Slight Chance Snow Showers

Monday

Hi40° Chance Snow Showers

Monday Night

Lo28° Chance Snow Showers

Tuesday

Hi44° Chance Showers

Second bid made for Federal Building

by Pete O'Cain
WENATCHEE — A second bid has been made for the Federal Building in downtown Wenatchee in an online auction that runs through March 29.

An undisclosed bidder offered $1,010,000 on Feb. 27 for the former main post office in Wenatchee. A $1 million bid was placed Feb. 2.

The identity of the bidders is anonymous.

The Wenatchee City Council authorized Mayor Frank Kuntz in January to bid on the 104,000-square building. Kuntz won’t confirm or deny whether the city has…

