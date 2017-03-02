The Wenatchee World

State Parks offer free days

by K.C. Mehaffey
Outdoors
NCW — Visitors can enjoy state parks for free on Sunday, March 19 in celebration of the Washington State Parks’ 104 years.

It’s the third time so far this year that a Discover Pass is not needed to park and visit a state park for day uses.

The pass generally costs $30 a year, or $10 for a one-day permit.

Other free days this year will be:

April 15, April 22, June 3, June 10, Aug. 25, Sept. 30, Nov.…

