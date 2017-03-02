The Wenatchee World

State senate passes weeds bill

by K.C. Mehaffey
Outdoors
OLYMPIA — The state Senate this week passed Senate Bill 5754, which would allow counties to treat state land for noxious weeds, and then charge them for it.

The bill, sponsored by 7th District Senator Shelly Short, would allow local noxious weed boards to have the same authority they currently have over private land.

State law now allows weed boards to take action to control noxious weeds on private land when the landowner does not, at the landowner’s expense.

“This…

