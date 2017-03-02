Teaching strategy leads to giants and more at Cascade Elementary School

EAST WENATCHEE — Teachers, students and parents at Cascade Elementary School will be reading and talking about Roald Dahl’s “BFG” next school year thanks to an award from the state Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction that comes with $10,000 to be used for professional development, team building, research and strategy development.

Next year’s “One School, One Book” program that will have the whole school talking about a big friendly giant and human beans (and encouraging parents to read…