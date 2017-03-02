Unwanted stay at Leavenworth inn ends in arrest

LEAVENWORTH — A 37-year-old Cashmere man’s time at a Leavenworth inn was cut short Tuesday after he was discovered to have been staying without paying or permission.

Authorities say Mark T. Beattiger Jr. forced his way into a room at the Evergreen Inn where he stayed several days without paying.

A housekeeping crew noticed that an unrented room appeared to have been disturbed, said Undersheriff Jason Mathews with the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.

The inn owner was notified after Beattiger…