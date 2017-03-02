Warriors’ Durant out at least 4 weeks with leg injury

WASHINGTON — Golden State Warriors star forward Kevin Durant will miss at least four weeks after being diagnosed with a Grade 2 sprained MCL and a bone bruise on his left leg, the team announced Wednesday. The Warriors said Durant will be re-evaluated after the four-week period and it is possible he could return before the end of the regular season, which ends on April 12.

Durant suffered the injury with 10:27 remaining in the first quarter of Tuesday night’s 112-108…