Weight restrictions placed on many Chelan County roads

WENATCHEE — Weight restrictions have been placed on dozens of Chelan County roads to protect them from ground instability caused by seasonally soggy conditions from melting snow and runoff.

Warning signs have been posted on or near the affected roads to alert motorists to the restrictions, Jill FitzSimmons, spokeswoman for Chelan County Public Works, said Wednesday.

The routes remain open only to vehicles with special permits, including school buses and emergency vehicles.

Weight limits range from 7,200 pounds to 12,000…