Wells Fargo to Seattle: Take your money and go now

SEATTLE — If the city of Seattle really wants to break up with Wells Fargo Bank, it’s free to do so, the bank says. Now.
Calling for a bank that reflects the city’s values, the Seattle City Council voted 9-0 last month to eventually cut banking ties with Wells Fargo because of its role as a lender to the Dakota Access Pipeline project.
The bill asks Mayor Ed Murray to inform Wells Fargo the city will not be renewing its…
Stay with the story. Get full access to The Wenatchee World online for just pennies a day!
- For as little as 27 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video content from North Central Washington's primary news source.
- Read on any device, whether smartphone, tablet or computer.
- Your online access is free with any print subscription. Or, subscribe online only by the month or year.
- Note: If you are already a print subscriber but haven't yet activated your online account, click here to complete the activation process.