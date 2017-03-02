The Wenatchee World

Wells Fargo to Seattle: Take your money and go now

by By Lynda V. MapesThe Seattle Times
SEATTLE — If the city of Seattle really wants to break up with Wells Fargo Bank, it’s free to do so, the bank says. Now.

Calling for a bank that reflects the city’s values, the Seattle City Council voted 9-0 last month to eventually cut banking ties with Wells Fargo because of its role as a lender to the Dakota Access Pipeline project.

The bill asks Mayor Ed Murray to inform Wells Fargo the city will not be renewing its…

Advertisements

 