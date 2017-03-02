Wild’s impressive season recognized with three more awards

The Wenatchee Wild have enjoyed a tremendous season, and their accomplishments did not go unnoticed as British Columbia Hockey League coaches voted on Annual Awards. Wenatchee was represented in three categories and after the final votes were cast, the Wild claimed all three, as announced by the BCHL Thursday afternoon.

MOST VALUABLE PLAYER (Vern Dye Memorial Trophy): Brendan Harris, who led the BCHL with 98 points in the regular season. The other finalists were Matthew Galajda (Victoria Grizzlies) and Mat…