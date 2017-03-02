The Wenatchee World

Weather:

45°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Tonight

Lo30° Mostly Cloudy then Slight Chance Rain

Friday

Hi43° Chance Rain

Friday Night

Lo28° Chance Rain/Snow then Slight Chance Snow

Saturday

Hi42° Slight Chance Rain/Snow then Rain/Snow Likely

Saturday Night

Lo27° Rain/Snow Likely then Snow Likely

Sunday

Hi39° Rain/Snow Likely then Chance Showers

Sunday Night

Lo25° Slight Chance Snow Showers

Monday

Hi40° Chance Snow Showers

Monday Night

Lo28° Chance Snow Showers

Tuesday

Hi44° Chance Showers

Winthrop mayor fires top cop

by K.C. Mehaffey
Public Safety
Send to Kindle
Print This

WINTHROP — Winthrop Mayor Anne Acheson last week fired her police chief — called a marshal in the old West town — but is declining to say why.

Marshal Hal Henning was police chief in Seldovia, Alaska, when he moved last June to become Winthrop’s top cop after the town had gone without a police force for six months. The town was planning to hire a deputy to assist him.

Henning was hired after a long search to replace acting…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 