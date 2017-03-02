WVC men beat top-ranked North Idaho

WENATCHEE — In their second-to-last basketball game of the year, the WVC men’s hoops team beat the Northwest Athletic Conference’s top team, North Idaho, by a final score of 108-101. The Knights led 49-40 after the first half and put together a 59-point second half for its highest point total of the season.
The game was record breaking for a pair of reasons: 108 points is both the most points WVC has scored in a game this year and the…
