45°

Tonight

Lo30° Mostly Cloudy then Slight Chance Rain

Friday

Hi43° Chance Rain

Friday Night

Lo28° Chance Rain/Snow then Slight Chance Snow

Saturday

Hi42° Slight Chance Rain/Snow then Rain/Snow Likely

Saturday Night

Lo27° Rain/Snow Likely then Snow Likely

Sunday

Hi39° Rain/Snow Likely then Chance Showers

Sunday Night

Lo25° Slight Chance Snow Showers

Monday

Hi40° Chance Snow Showers

Monday Night

Lo28° Chance Snow Showers

Tuesday

Hi44° Chance Showers

WVC men beat top-ranked North Idaho

by By World sports staff
WENATCHEE — In their second-to-last basketball game of the year, the WVC men’s hoops team beat the Northwest Athletic Conference’s top team, North Idaho, by a final score of 108-101. The Knights led 49-40 after the first half and put together a 59-point second half for its highest point total of the season.

The game was record breaking for a pair of reasons: 108 points is both the most points WVC has scored in a game this year and the…

