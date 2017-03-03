The Wenatchee World

Weather:

36°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Overnight

Lo31° Mostly Cloudy

Friday

Hi42° Chance Rain

Friday Night

Lo28° Chance Rain then Mostly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi41° Partly Sunny then Chance Showers

Saturday Night

Lo26° Rain/Snow Likely then Snow Showers Likely

Sunday

Hi39° Snow Showers Likely then Slight Chance Snow Showers

Sunday Night

Lo24° Slight Chance Snow Showers then Mostly Cloudy

Monday

Hi40° Slight Chance Snow Showers

Monday Night

Lo26° Slight Chance Snow Showers then Mostly Cloudy

Tuesday

Hi42° Chance Rain/Snow

A Life with God | To be born again

by Pat ShullContributing writer
Send to Kindle
Print This

“Cemetery plot for the human body, house for the human spirit.” 1 Thess 4:16 & 17

“For the Lord, himself shall descend from the Heaven with a shout, with the voice of the archangel and with the trump of God; and the dead in Christ shall rise first. Then we which are alive and remain shall be caught up. Together with them in the clouds, to meet the Lord in the air, and so shall we ever be with the…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 