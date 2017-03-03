Auburn driver acquitted in fatal 2015 rollover

WENATCHEE — An Auburn teen whose best friend was killed in a 2015 backroad accident near Leavenworth was found not guilty Thursday of vehicular homicide.

The Chelan County Superior Court jury took about three hours to acquit Adam T. Sanders, 19, whose passenger Kyle McClincy died in the crash on U.S. Forest Service Road 7531. Jurors also found Sanders not guilty of vehicular assault for injuries suffered by another passenger in the overcrowded 1982 Subaru wagon.

Had he been convicted,…