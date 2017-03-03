The Wenatchee World

Weather:

37°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

This Afternoon

Hi43° Chance Rain

Tonight

Lo28° Chance Rain then Mostly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi41° Partly Sunny then Chance Showers

Saturday Night

Lo26° Rain/Snow Likely then Snow Showers Likely

Sunday

Hi39° Snow Showers Likely then Slight Chance Snow Showers

Sunday Night

Lo24° Slight Chance Snow Showers then Mostly Cloudy

Monday

Hi40° Slight Chance Snow Showers

Monday Night

Lo26° Slight Chance Snow Showers then Mostly Cloudy

Tuesday

Hi42° Chance Rain/Snow

Tuesday Night

Lo31° Chance Rain

Auburn driver acquitted in fatal 2015 rollover

by Jefferson Robbins
Send to Kindle
Print This

WENATCHEE — An Auburn teen whose best friend was killed in a 2015 backroad accident near Leavenworth was found not guilty Thursday of vehicular homicide.

The Chelan County Superior Court jury took about three hours to acquit Adam T. Sanders, 19, whose passenger Kyle McClincy died in the crash on U.S. Forest Service Road 7531. Jurors also found Sanders not guilty of vehicular assault for injuries suffered by another passenger in the overcrowded 1982 Subaru wagon.

Had he been convicted,…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 