Authorities raid Caterpillar’s Illinois facilities, prompting stock drop

CHICAGO — Federal law enforcement officials conducting a criminal probe of heavy machinery manufacturer Caterpillar searched three of its facilities on Thursday, prompting a sharp sell-off in the company’s stock.

A spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney Office for the Central District of Illinois, Sharon Paul, confirmed that federal law enforcement officials conducted searches at locations in Peoria, East Peoria and Morton, Illinois, but did not say why agents raided the three facilities.

Caterpillar, in a statement issued on Thursday afternoon,…