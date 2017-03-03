The Wenatchee World

Bertha veers a few inches off course, stops digging

by By Mike LindblomThe Seattle Times
SEATTLE — Recent surveys found that the Highway 99 tunnel is a few inches off course, and Seattle Tunnel Partners (STP) has stopped digging until early next week to perform more measurements.

STP project manager Chris Dixon said late Wednesday afternoon that surveys found the concrete tunnel rings being installed behind tunnel machine Bertha varied “a couple inches” beyond the 6-inch tolerance limit of where a giant tunnel tube is supposed to be.

More surveys will be done, and a…

