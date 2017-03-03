Cash, drugs seized in Bridgeport bust

BRIDGEPORT — A four-month investigation by Okanogan County’s drug task force ended last month with four arrests and the seizure of $70,000 in cash, 12 pounds of narcotics, five vehicles and two guns.

The arrests should shut down a large source of heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine that was bought in California and distributed in Okanogan and Douglas counties, said Steve Brown, commander of the North Central Washington Narcotics Task Force.

Detectives had purchased large quantities of these drugs from November…