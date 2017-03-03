Cashmere comes back, beats Okanogan for fifth time this season to steal state title berth

YAKIMA — When the Cashmere girls basketball team needed its stars the most, Hailey Van Lith and Abbie Johnson stepped up in a big way.

After trailing by 11 points early in the third quarter Friday at the Yakima SunDome, Johnson keyed a run to turn the 1A state tournament semifinal game around, and Van Lith took over the contest down the stretch to lift Cashmere above Okanogan 41-36 and into Saturday’s state championship game.

“Our girls are absolute battlers,” Cashmere coach Brent Darnell…