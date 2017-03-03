Chelan hosts special meeting

CHELAN — The Chelan City Council will have a special meeting from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday at the Chelan City Hall to discuss a few items.

First, the council may take action on a proposed resolution to support the No-See-Um Roundabout Project.

It will also discuss other topics, including short term rentals, a comprehensive plan update, but will not be taking public input at this time.

The public is welcome to attend.

— K.C. Mehaffey, World staff