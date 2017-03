Dear Abby: Our house will soon be paid off. My husband and I would like to have a party to celebrate, but we’re not sure if we should.

None of our friends are anywhere close to paying off their mortgages. We made the choice to drive old cars while our friends all have beautiful new ones, and we were genuinely happy for them each time they proudly showed them off.

I’m a stay-at-home mom, and I am our friends’ emergency…