The Wenatchee World

Weather:

38°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Today

Hi43° Mostly Cloudy then Chance Rain

Tonight

Lo28° Chance Rain then Mostly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi41° Partly Sunny then Chance Showers

Saturday Night

Lo26° Rain/Snow Likely then Snow Showers Likely

Sunday

Hi39° Snow Showers Likely then Slight Chance Snow Showers

Sunday Night

Lo24° Slight Chance Snow Showers then Mostly Cloudy

Monday

Hi40° Slight Chance Snow Showers

Monday Night

Lo26° Slight Chance Snow Showers then Mostly Cloudy

Tuesday

Hi42° Chance Rain/Snow

Tuesday Night

Lo31° Chance Rain

Dianna Sarvil

Website Staff
Memoriam
Send to Kindle
Print This

Dianna Sarvil, 56, of Wenatchee, died Thursday, March 2, 2017. 

Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee.

Questions about commenting? See our Disqus commenting FAQ or our full commenting policy.

Comments Help

A few important points:

  • You must have a Disqus account to comment (your Wenatchee World login and Disqus login are completely separate)
  • You must provide your first and last name
  • Your comment must be civil

For more information see our Disqus commenting FAQ or our full commenting policy

Advertisements

 