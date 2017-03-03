For adult children, a parent’s new younger spouse can be a challenge

When a parent remarries a much younger spouse, the main dynamic that comes into play with adult children is sibling rivalry, says Paul Hokemeyer, a Manhattan-based marriage and family therapist.

Intellectually, adult children understand a stepparent is not a brother or sister, but intuitively, Hokemeyer says, they are pulled into destructive relational patterns with them.

“At the top of the list are resentments, as well as overt and covert hostility,” he says. This is because children are hard-wired to compete…