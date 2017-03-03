Funeral Service Directory

Friday, March 3

Doris Marguerite Gregg, 98, of Quincy: 1 p.m. celebration of life at First Baptist Church, 707 J St. S.W., Quincy. A graveside service will be held after the service, followed by a reception at the church. Arrangements by Scharbach’s Columbia Funeral Chapel, Quincy.

Kevin Schoenwald, 58, of Wenatchee: 11 a.m. funeral service at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 667 10th St. N.E., East Wenatchee. Viewing will held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Arrangements by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee.

Saturday, March 4

Patricia M. “Patsy” Michael, 78, of Cashmere: 11 a.m. celebration of life at the Mission Creek Community Club, 4724 Mission Creek Road, Cashmere. Arrangements by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.

Clifford William Phillips Sr., 85, of Waterville: 11 a.m. memorial service at United Lutheran Church, 203 S. Chelan Ave., Waterville. Arrangements by Telford’s Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.

Tuesday, March 7

Mary Vatnsdal Cowan, of Peshastin: 3 p.m. funeral service at Wenatchee First Assembly of God, 1520 McKittrick St. Burial will follow at a later date. Arrangements by Telford’s Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.

Saturday, March 11

Benjamin W. Bevis, of Wenatchee: A Celebration of Life to honor Benjamin W. Bevis will be held at noon, on Saturday, March 11, 2017, at the Wenatchee Golf & Country Club, 1600 Country Club Drive, East Wenatchee, WA. Please RSVP to 206-349-1413.