The Wenatchee World

Weather:

38°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Today

Hi43° Mostly Cloudy then Chance Rain

Tonight

Lo28° Chance Rain then Mostly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi41° Partly Sunny then Chance Showers

Saturday Night

Lo26° Rain/Snow Likely then Snow Showers Likely

Sunday

Hi39° Snow Showers Likely then Slight Chance Snow Showers

Sunday Night

Lo24° Slight Chance Snow Showers then Mostly Cloudy

Monday

Hi40° Slight Chance Snow Showers

Monday Night

Lo26° Slight Chance Snow Showers then Mostly Cloudy

Tuesday

Hi42° Chance Rain/Snow

Tuesday Night

Lo31° Chance Rain

Funeral Service Directory

Website Staff
Memoriam
Send to Kindle
Print This

Friday, March 3

Doris Marguerite Gregg, 98, of Quincy: 1 p.m. celebration of life at First Baptist Church, 707 J St. S.W., Quincy. A graveside service will be held after the service, followed by a reception at the church. Arrangements by Scharbach’s Columbia Funeral Chapel, Quincy.

Kevin Schoenwald, 58, of Wenatchee: 11 a.m. funeral service at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 667 10th St. N.E., East Wenatchee. Viewing will held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Arrangements by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee.

Saturday, March 4

Patricia M. “Patsy” Michael, 78, of Cashmere: 11 a.m. celebration of life at the Mission Creek Community Club, 4724 Mission Creek Road, Cashmere. Arrangements by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.

Clifford William Phillips Sr., 85, of Waterville: 11 a.m. memorial service at United Lutheran Church, 203 S. Chelan Ave., Waterville. Arrangements by Telford’s Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.

Tuesday, March 7

Mary Vatnsdal Cowan, of Peshastin: 3 p.m. funeral service at Wenatchee First Assembly of God, 1520 McKittrick St. Burial will follow at a later date. Arrangements by Telford’s Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.

Saturday, March 11

Benjamin W. Bevis, of Wenatchee: A Celebration of Life to honor Benjamin W. Bevis will be held at noon, on Saturday, March 11, 2017, at the Wenatchee Golf & Country Club, 1600 Country Club Drive, East Wenatchee, WA. Please RSVP to 206-349-1413.

Questions about commenting? See our Disqus commenting FAQ or our full commenting policy.

Comments Help

A few important points:

  • You must have a Disqus account to comment (your Wenatchee World login and Disqus login are completely separate)
  • You must provide your first and last name
  • Your comment must be civil

For more information see our Disqus commenting FAQ or our full commenting policy

Advertisements

 