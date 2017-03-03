Is your kid absent more than classmates?

TACOMA — For the past two decades, scientists have found a number of easy ways to make significant changes in people’s behavior.

To get voters to the polls, for example, researchers found that sending them copies of their voting histories along with their neighbors’ records was 10 times better at increasing turnout.

Energy companies have increased conservation by sending a report on homeowners’ electricity use compared with nearby households.

Now schools are trying something similar.

In Tacoma and 16 other…