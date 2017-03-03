The Wenatchee World

Today

Hi43° Mostly Cloudy then Chance Rain

Tonight

Lo28° Chance Rain then Mostly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi41° Partly Sunny then Chance Showers

Saturday Night

Lo26° Rain/Snow Likely then Snow Showers Likely

Sunday

Hi39° Snow Showers Likely then Slight Chance Snow Showers

Sunday Night

Lo24° Slight Chance Snow Showers then Mostly Cloudy

Monday

Hi40° Slight Chance Snow Showers

Monday Night

Lo26° Slight Chance Snow Showers then Mostly Cloudy

Tuesday

Hi42° Chance Rain/Snow

Tuesday Night

Lo31° Chance Rain

Is your kid absent more than classmates?

by By Neal MortonThe Seattle Times
TACOMA — For the past two decades, scientists have found a number of easy ways to make significant changes in people’s behavior.

To get voters to the polls, for example, researchers found that sending them copies of their voting histories along with their neighbors’ records was 10 times better at increasing turnout.

Energy companies have increased conservation by sending a report on homeowners’ electricity use compared with nearby households.

Now schools are trying something similar.

In Tacoma and 16 other…

