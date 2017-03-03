Kapernick to stand for anthem next season

SAN FRANCISCO — Colin Kaepernick will stand during the National Anthem next season. Kaepernick no longer wants the past method of protest to detract from the positive change that he believes has been created, per sources.
Kaepernick believes the amount of national discussion on social inequality — as well as support from other NFL and NBA players, women’s soccer and college and athletes nationwide — affirmed the message he was trying to deliver.
