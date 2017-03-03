The Wenatchee World

Karen Ann Smith

Memoriam
Karen Ann Smith, 72, of Leavenworth, died Thursday, March 2, 2017.

Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.

