Main Street Association to host event

WATERVILLE — The Waterville Main Street Association will host a meet-and-greet event from 6 to 7:30 p.m. March 14 at Knemeyers Eatery & Spirits, 115 W. Locust St.

The gathering will celebrate the past year's accomplishments, and provide an opportunity for the public to visit with association officials, hear about this year's goals and learn how to take part in the revitalization of Waterville's historic downtown district.

Appetizers and beverages will be served.

For more information, contact Loyd Smith at…