Nominations for community award draw to a close

WENATCHEE — Catholic Charities will close nominations for its annual Community “Bringing Hope to Life” Award today.

The award recognizes individuals from Chelan or Douglas counties who have made a significant contribution to the community through volunteer work, employment or philanthropic efforts.

The award will be presented during the agency’s Annual Benefit Dinner and Dessert Dash at 5:30 p.m. March 18 in Kuykendall Hall at St. Joseph’s Catholic Parish in Wenatchee. Tickets are available at a cost of $40 per person.

For…