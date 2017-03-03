Quincy Junior High students learn from lawyer’s experience

Quincy Junior High School students in mid-February got to hear an attorney talk about her path to college and her career, which happens to be in a field in high demand and in the national news these days.

Vanessa Gutierrez is an attorney who is also a first-generation college graduate whose parents were immigrants to the U.S..

QJHS Principal Scott Ramsey met Gutierrez last fall at the IRIS Summit in Quincy and said he thought she would be a great…