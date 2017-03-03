Safety Valve: Letters from readers

The Wenatchee World

Today

Hi43° Mostly Cloudy then Chance Rain

Tonight

Lo28° Chance Rain then Mostly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi41° Partly Sunny then Chance Showers

Saturday Night

Lo26° Rain/Snow Likely then Snow Showers Likely

Sunday

Hi39° Snow Showers Likely then Slight Chance Snow Showers

Sunday Night

Lo24° Slight Chance Snow Showers then Mostly Cloudy

Monday

Hi40° Slight Chance Snow Showers

Monday Night

Lo26° Slight Chance Snow Showers then Mostly Cloudy

Tuesday

Hi42° Chance Rain/Snow

Tuesday Night

Lo31° Chance Rain

Write, right

First, I doubt that Tracy Warner will allow this letter to be published. If this makes it into the paper, we can proceed.

I do not recall conservatives rioting when Barack Obama was elected. I do not remember them destroying property, holding anti-Obama riots, doing civilly disobedient things and disrupting his administration.

This leads me to conclude that liberals are not good sports. As a matter of fact, I opine that liberals are poor losers, twisters of truth…

