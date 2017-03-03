Safety Valve: Letters from readers

Write, right

First, I doubt that Tracy Warner will allow this letter to be published. If this makes it into the paper, we can proceed.

I do not recall conservatives rioting when Barack Obama was elected. I do not remember them destroying property, holding anti-Obama riots, doing civilly disobedient things and disrupting his administration.

This leads me to conclude that liberals are not good sports. As a matter of fact, I opine that liberals are poor losers, twisters of truth…