Services observe Lent, Easter

WENATCHEE — St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 312 Palouse St., will host several special services.

♦ Lent services will begin at 6:30 p.m. on March 8, 15, 22 and 29 and April 5. Each service will be preceded by a soup supper at 5 p.m.

♦ Palm Sunday service will be held at 10:15 a.m. April 9.

♦ Maundy Thursday service will be held at 6:30 p.m. April 13.

♦ Good Friday service will be held at 6:30 p.m. April 14.

♦ Easter…