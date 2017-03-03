The Wenatchee World

Sessions will recuse himself from any probe related to 2016 campaign

by By Karoun Demirjian, Ed O'Keefe, Sari Horowitz and Matt ZapotskyThe Washington Post
WASHINGTON — Attorney General Jeff Sessions said Thursday he will recuse himself from any investigations related to the 2016 presidential campaign, which would include any Russian interference in the electoral process.

Speaking at a hastily-called press conference at the Justice Department, Sessions said he had met with department ethics officials soon after being sworn in last month to evaluate the rules and cases in which he might have a conflict.

“They said that since I had involvement with the campaign,…

