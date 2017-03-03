World Editorial Board | Special Olympics warm all hearts
It hardly seems possible, but this is the 27th consecutive year that athletes from across the state have gathered in Wenatchee for the Special Olympics Washington Winter Games. For us, this is a fortunate situation we never should take for granted. The athletes, their families and volunteers should know they are very welcome here. We are proud and thrilled that our community has been chosen once again to host this great event.
A great event it is, without a doubt.…