State Patrol eyeing tailgaters

WENATCHEE — Washington State Patrol is cracking down on drivers who follow too closely.

Troopers statewide will put an emphasis Tuesday to Thursday on stopping tailgating, according to a press release from State Patrol.

State Patrol last year investigated 9,500 collisions caused by tailgating, and troopers stopped about 24,300 vehicles for the violation.

The fine for following too closely is $136, but increases to $187 if there’s a collision.

