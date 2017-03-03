The Wenatchee World

Weather:

46°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

This Afternoon

Hi43° Chance Rain

Tonight

Lo30° Chance Rain/Snow then Slight Chance Rain/Snow

Saturday

Hi42° Slight Chance Rain/Snow

Saturday Night

Lo28° Rain/Snow Likely then Snow Showers Likely

Sunday

Hi41° Slight Chance Snow Showers

Sunday Night

Lo28° Slight Chance Snow Showers then Mostly Cloudy

Monday

Hi39° Slight Chance Snow Showers

Monday Night

Lo25° Slight Chance Snow Showers then Snow Likely

Tuesday

Hi43° Snow Likely

Tuesday Night

Lo31° Chance Rain

State to hire teens for litter pickup

Website Staff
Send to Kindle
Print This

UNION GAP — The state Department of Ecology will hire up to 72 teenagers throughout central Washington this summer as part of the Ecology Youth Corps, a group that helps pick up litter along roadways.

Teens chosen for the youth corps will work up to 35 hours per week — from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. They will be assigned to one of six crews based in Ellensburg, Goldendale, Richland, Sunnyside, Toppenish or Yakima and will work…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 