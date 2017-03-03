State to hire teens for litter pickup

UNION GAP — The state Department of Ecology will hire up to 72 teenagers throughout central Washington this summer as part of the Ecology Youth Corps, a group that helps pick up litter along roadways.

Teens chosen for the youth corps will work up to 35 hours per week — from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. They will be assigned to one of six crews based in Ellensburg, Goldendale, Richland, Sunnyside, Toppenish or Yakima and will work…