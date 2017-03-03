The Wenatchee World

Suspect in killing of EWU student sentenced to 10 years

by By Jonathan GloverThe Spokesman-Review
SPOKANE — Anthony G. Williams, one of three men charged in a shooting that killed an Eastern Washington University student outside The Palomino Club in Spokane last year, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Friday.

Lashawn D. Jameison, 22, and Kwame D. Bates, 27, also were arrested in connection with the fatal shooting that killed 21-year-old Eduardo Villagomez. Surveillance video from the club showed Villagomez was caught in the middle of a shootout between the three men in the club’s…

