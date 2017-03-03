The Apple Leaf | Dave Riggs retires after long career in journalism

He began writing for his school newspaper in the eighth grade, met his wife at The Wenatchee World, spent 27 years working for various newspapers, and advised Wenatchee High School’s journalism program. For Dave Riggs, former Apple Leaf and WaWa adviser, journalism isn’t simply a job, it’s a lifestyle.

Riggs worked at the Wenatchee World as a sports writer and copy editor for 27 years before he considered a career change. “I’d reached the point at The Wenatchee World where…