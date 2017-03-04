30 Under 35 | Next question: Teka Parks-Sellers

The Wenatchee Valley Business World’s “30 Under 35” program honored young community leaders early last year. We tap their thoughts in this Sunday interview series.

Teka Parks-Sellers, 34

Customer relations administrator, Chelan County PUD

A graduate of Western Washington University, Parks-Sellers worked for the Wenatchee Valley YMCA before being hired in 2009 by the PUD. In her current position, she’s now responsible for stakeholder engagement and outreach related to customer utility work. For the past year, she has been heavily involved in community engagement for siting new substations to support growth in Chelan and Leavenworth.

Q. What accomplishments are you most proud of?

A. I am most proud of the time I spend giving back to the community, especially to younger generations. Growing up as a competitive figure skater and playing college hockey has provided me with a unique combination of skills and experience. I have spent a great deal of time over the past 10 years sharing this with the skating community in the Wenatchee Valley. Some of my more meaningful accomplishments include founding and coaching a girls hockey program and — after a 13-year absence — returning to figure skating to perform in numerous shows that benefit youth in the community.

I am a former board member of the Wenatchee Amateur Hockey Association and Pacific Northwest Amateur Hockey Association where I won awards for my leadership skills and contributions to the hockey community.

Q. What are your goals?

A. At the moment, my personal goals are front and center as I recently became the mother of a little girl, Brighton Elev Sellers. Professionally, I hope to expand the growing initiative of stakeholder engagement throughout the Chelan County PUD. Stakeholder engagement can be thought of as early, two-way communication with anyone impacted by a PUD project. There is a growing expectation that people in this community and in today’s society in general, are informed and engaged about what’s going on in their community and in their neighborhoods before it happens. I am excited to support this growing trend for a utility that provides such important services to our region.

Outside of my career goals, I plan to continue supporting the community through volunteer work with Wenatchee Central Lions and the Wenatchee Figure Skating Club, as well as with youth and adult hockey programs. I hope to one day become more involved with the Lions by participating as a board member or, possibly, holding the position of president. Although I work in public service on a daily basis, I feel a desire to pursue other public service through participation in the city council, board of county commissioners or the like. I imagine I will also participate in efforts to support my future children’s activities, such as parent-teacher organizations, athletic associations and others.

Q. How are you contributing to the success of your community?

A. I was born and raised in this wonderful community and am proud to live here. I believe a successful community provides great opportunity to those who live, work and play in it. This community supports its residents, business owners and children to achieve goals and success that might otherwise be less attainable without that support. I believe the success of this community allows us all to continue living here, working here and enjoying activities here.

As stated above, I spend a great deal of my time both in my career and personal life in supporting this community and contributing to its success, if only in small ways. It’s important to me that I help support the community where I want to raise my family.

— Compiled by Mike Irwin, World staff