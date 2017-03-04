Cashmere’s perfect season comes to heartbreaking end

YAKIMA — One last time in its spectacular 2016-17 campaign, the Cashmere girls basketball team put forth a stirring second-half comeback effort to put itself in position to win the 1A state title. But the Bulldogs fell heartbreakingly short.

After turning a 15-point halftime deficit into an eight-point fourth quarter lead, the Bulldogs stagnated offensively down the stretch and couldn’t quite hang onto their lead, ultimately falling 45-44 to Mount Baker in the 1A state championship game Saturday at the…