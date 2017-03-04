Chelan-Douglas Trends | Renters paying 30 percent or more of household income for rent

Lack of adequate and affordable housing is a significant problem throughout many communities across the United States, but especially for low-income families and individuals.

Local leaders and development agencies can use data on affordable housing for future planning needs for homeowner communities in Chelan and Douglas counties, and to evaluate their current standing when compared to the benchmarks. From an economic development perspective, housing prices can impact the communities’ ability to attract and retain workers.

An example of something that is being done to improve the housing situation is documented in the 2010-2015 Community Development and Housing Consolidated Plan, published by the city of East Wenatchee. The document guides the use of a $620,000 ($124,000 per year) Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) it is eligible for from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The plan documents the current situation in the city and how the money will be used to make improvements. The goals for the funds include ensuring that the community’s low- and moderate-income residents have access to decent and affordable housing, the community offers suitable living environments and that economic opportunities for the community’s low- and moderate-income residents expand. The city of Wenatchee also receives funds through a CDBG and has published a similar plan.

At least since the early 1980’s, federal housing authorities have suggested that 30 percent of a household’s income is the threshold under which housing is considered “affordable.” This 30-percent-of-income standard says that non-housing needs, i.e. costs for basic necessities such as clothing, food, and other non-housing monthly bills that do not include rent, mortgage, property taxes, and the like, can be met with 70 percent of a household’s annual income. It also suggests that when housing costs are at or less than 30 percent of a household’s income, the household’s ability to save for future needs or emergencies becomes easier. When costs become larger than 30 percent, however, saving is significantly reduced or eliminated and meeting basic needs with the leftover income becomes more difficult. The risk of foreclosure also becomes higher.

Recent studies on housing affordability and the 30-percent-of-income standard have suggested that 30 percent may be too high for some households when the non-housing and housing costs used in determining the standard are adjusted to current amounts. Estimates show that lower income households need approximately 85 percent of their income to pay for non-housing costs; this leaves only 15 percent for housing costs — half of what the current standard suggests is necessary for “affordable” housing. Unfortunately, there are often significant portions of a community that pay even higher shares of their income towards housing costs, often as high as 50 percent or more. This 50 percent marker gives us a look at what share of the population is severely overburdened with their housing costs rather than the share paying 30 percent or more which is possibly just moderately overburdened in comparison.

The same study did find that, for moderate and higher-level income households, the 30 percent standard is still valid. These households are able to afford their non-housing needs with 70 percent of their household income. So while this percentage may need to be adjusted to meet current realities of lower to middle income families, it is still used as the standard. However, because of what these recent studies show, this standard may be too high, and therefore the share of households that are unable to pay for their basic needs because of high housing costs may actually be higher than what is shown here.

Note: This information comes from a survey, so the data presented are estimates.

Where are we?

During 2015, the share of renters paying 30 percent or more of their household income for rent in:

<> Chelan and Douglas counties combined was 34.4 percent, decreasing from 41.8 percent since 2005.

<> Washington State was 48 percent, decreasing from 48.9 percent since 2005.

— Source: U.S. Census Bureau — American Community Survey

