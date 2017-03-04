Knights women win, men fall in last games

YAKIMA — The WVC women’s basketball team ended its season on a high note on Saturday at Yakima Valley Community College, securing a 72-62 win over their Northwest Athletic Conference East Region rival Yakima Valley.

Talyssa Swan ended her WVC career on a high note, going for 22 points and adding six rebounds on 11-of-15 shooting from the field.

Teammates Whitney Shapp (13 points), and Karly Malcolm (11 points) were the other Knights players who scored in double digits. All…