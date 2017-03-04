The Wenatchee World

Winter Weather Advisory issued March 04 at 2:19PM PST until March 05 at 7:00AM PST by NWS

...Bands of moderate to heavy snow showers through this evening over SE Washington into the south Idaho Panhandle followed by another round of snow overnight... .For SE Washington into the Central Panhandle Mountains...bands of moderate to heavy snow showers will result in rapid accumulating snow for brief periods this afternoon. More

This Afternoon

Hi44° Slight Chance Rain/Snow

Tonight

Lo28° Rain/Snow Likely then Snow Showers Likely

Sunday

Hi42° Chance Snow Showers

Sunday Night

Lo25° Chance Snow Showers then Mostly Cloudy

Monday

Hi41° Chance Snow Showers

Monday Night

Lo25° Partly Cloudy then Snow Likely

Tuesday

Hi40° Snow then Rain/Snow

Tuesday Night

Lo33° Rain/Snow Likely then Mostly Cloudy

Wednesday

Hi47° Slight Chance Rain

Wednesday Night

Lo37° Chance Rain

Largest, tallest: New Marriott to change eastside skyline

by Mike Irwin
Business
EAST WENATCHEE — A weedy vacant lot piled with boulders and bordered by a Chinese restaurant may soon have bragging rights when construction of a new hotel begins here this spring.

In fact, said developers, if all goes according to plan the new Marriott Fairfield Inn & Suites will be able to tout a list of superlatives:

Newest: East Wenatchee hasn’t had a new hotel under construction since the Cedars Inn in 1995.

Largest: The new hotel will…

