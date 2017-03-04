Largest, tallest: New Marriott to change eastside skyline

EAST WENATCHEE — A weedy vacant lot piled with boulders and bordered by a Chinese restaurant may soon have bragging rights when construction of a new hotel begins here this spring.

In fact, said developers, if all goes according to plan the new Marriott Fairfield Inn & Suites will be able to tout a list of superlatives:

♦ Newest: East Wenatchee hasn’t had a new hotel under construction since the Cedars Inn in 1995.

♦ Largest: The new hotel will…