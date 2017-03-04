Murder arrest made in 35-year-old case

WENATCHEE — A 60-year-old Sultan man has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder in what had been an unsolved 1982 missing person’s case.

Bernard Swaim, 60, was arrested Friday and booked into the Chelan County Regional Justice Center in connection with the death of Stephen E. Smith of Cashmere, who disappeared in 1982, according to the Chelan County Sheriff's Office.

Smith was 30 years old when he was reported missing by family members on July 18, 1982. His car,…