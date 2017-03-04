The Wenatchee World

Weather:

43°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Winter Weather Advisory issued March 04 at 2:19PM PST until March 05 at 7:00AM PST by NWS

...Bands of moderate to heavy snow showers through this evening over SE Washington into the south Idaho Panhandle followed by another round of snow overnight... .For SE Washington into the Central Panhandle Mountains...bands of moderate to heavy snow showers will result in rapid accumulating snow for brief periods this afternoon. More

This Afternoon

Hi44° Slight Chance Rain/Snow

Tonight

Lo28° Rain/Snow Likely then Snow Showers Likely

Sunday

Hi42° Chance Snow Showers

Sunday Night

Lo25° Chance Snow Showers then Mostly Cloudy

Monday

Hi41° Chance Snow Showers

Monday Night

Lo25° Partly Cloudy then Snow Likely

Tuesday

Hi40° Snow then Rain/Snow

Tuesday Night

Lo33° Rain/Snow Likely then Mostly Cloudy

Wednesday

Hi47° Slight Chance Rain

Wednesday Night

Lo37° Chance Rain

People & Places

by Lindsay Francis
Business
Send to Kindle
Print This
photo
Buy this photo
photo
Buy this photo
photo
Buy this photo

Congratulations

Joseph Hutchinson, of UPS in Omak, was recently inducted into the company’s Circle of Honor. Drivers included in the Circle of Honor have achieved 25 or more years of accident-free driving.

Rep. Joel Kretz was named an honorary lifetime member by the Washingtonians for Wildlife Conservation. Kretz is the deputy leader for the state house Republicans in Olympia and represents the 7th district.

New jobs, new faces

Drew Chambers, PA-C, AT, has joined Columbia Valley Community Health’s primary care team. Chambers recently worked at a critical access hospital in Sheridan, Mont.

Laurel Podlich has joined Forte Architects. Podlich has a Master of Architecture from Montana State University.

Staying on top

Hannah Fletcher, staff bookkeeper at Augustedge, PLLC, earned her certification in Quickbooks Pro 2017 on Feb. 24.

Email your business news to francis@wenatcheeworld.com.

Reach Lindsay Francis at 509-661-6391 or .

Advertisements

 