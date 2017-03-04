People & Places

Congratulations

Joseph Hutchinson, of UPS in Omak, was recently inducted into the company’s Circle of Honor. Drivers included in the Circle of Honor have achieved 25 or more years of accident-free driving.

Rep. Joel Kretz was named an honorary lifetime member by the Washingtonians for Wildlife Conservation. Kretz is the deputy leader for the state house Republicans in Olympia and represents the 7th district.

New jobs, new faces

Drew Chambers, PA-C, AT, has joined Columbia Valley Community Health’s primary care team. Chambers recently worked at a critical access hospital in Sheridan, Mont.

Laurel Podlich has joined Forte Architects. Podlich has a Master of Architecture from Montana State University.

Staying on top

Hannah Fletcher, staff bookkeeper at Augustedge, PLLC, earned her certification in Quickbooks Pro 2017 on Feb. 24.

