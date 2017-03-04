Photo Gallery: Cashmere girls basketball state championship game

Winter Weather Advisory issued March 04 at 2:19PM PST until March 05 at 7:00AM PST by NWS
...Bands of moderate to heavy snow showers through this evening over SE Washington into the south Idaho Panhandle followed by another round of snow overnight... .For SE Washington into the Central Panhandle Mountains...bands of moderate to heavy snow showers will result in rapid accumulating snow for brief periods this afternoon. More
Tonight
Lo28°
Rain/Snow then Snow Showers
Sunday
Hi42°
Chance Snow Showers
Sunday Night
Lo25°
Chance Snow Showers then Mostly Cloudy
Monday
Hi41°
Chance Snow Showers
Monday Night
Lo25°
Partly Cloudy then Snow Likely
Tuesday
Hi40°
Snow then Rain/Snow
Tuesday Night
Lo33°
Rain/Snow Likely then Mostly Cloudy
Wednesday
Hi47°
Slight Chance Rain
Wednesday Night
Lo37°
Chance Rain
Thursday
Hi52°
Mostly Cloudy