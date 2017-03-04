Photo Gallery: Cashmere girls basketball state championship game

Winter Weather Advisory issued March 04 at 2:19PM PST until March 05 at 7:00AM PST by NWS

...Bands of moderate to heavy snow showers through this evening over SE Washington into the south Idaho Panhandle followed by another round of snow overnight... .For SE Washington into the Central Panhandle Mountains...bands of moderate to heavy snow showers will result in rapid accumulating snow for brief periods this afternoon. More

Tonight Lo28 ° Rain/Snow then Snow Showers

Sunday Hi42 ° Chance Snow Showers

Sunday Night Lo25 ° Chance Snow Showers then Mostly Cloudy

Monday Hi41 ° Chance Snow Showers

Monday Night Lo25 ° Partly Cloudy then Snow Likely

Tuesday Hi40 ° Snow then Rain/Snow

Tuesday Night Lo33 ° Rain/Snow Likely then Mostly Cloudy

Wednesday Hi47 ° Slight Chance Rain

Wednesday Night Lo37 ° Chance Rain