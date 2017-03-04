The Wenatchee World

Winter Weather Advisory issued March 04 at 2:19PM PST until March 05 at 7:00AM PST by NWS

...Bands of moderate to heavy snow showers through this evening over SE Washington into the south Idaho Panhandle followed by another round of snow overnight... .For SE Washington into the Central Panhandle Mountains...bands of moderate to heavy snow showers will result in rapid accumulating snow for brief periods this afternoon. More

Tonight

Lo28° Rain/Snow then Snow Showers

Sunday

Hi42° Chance Snow Showers

Sunday Night

Lo25° Chance Snow Showers then Mostly Cloudy

Monday

Hi41° Chance Snow Showers

Monday Night

Lo25° Partly Cloudy then Snow Likely

Tuesday

Hi40° Snow then Rain/Snow

Tuesday Night

Lo33° Rain/Snow Likely then Mostly Cloudy

Wednesday

Hi47° Slight Chance Rain

Wednesday Night

Lo37° Chance Rain

Thursday

Hi52° Mostly Cloudy

Photo Gallery: Cashmere girls basketball state championship game

by Don Seabrook
World photo/Don Seabrook

3/4/2017 World photo/Don Seabrook Mount Baker handed Cashmere's basketball team its only loss of the season in the state championship game Saturday in Yakima by a point 45-44.

Mount Baker handed Cashmere’s basketball team its only loss of the season in the state championship game Saturday in Yakima by a point 45-44.

Reach Don Seabrook at 509-661-5225 or .

